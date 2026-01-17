New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said the party is confident that the people of Tamil Nadu will choose equality, social justice, empowerment, and good governance, following a key meeting of Congress leaders from the state held at Indira Bhawan in the national capital.

Kharge chaired the meeting, which was attended by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, and senior leader and former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram. The meeting focused on organisational matters and the political situation in Tamil Nadu.

Sharing a glimpse of the meeting on X, Kharge wrote, "We held a key meeting with our leaders from Tamil Nadu. We are confident that the people of Tamil Nadu would choose equality, social justice, empowerment and good governance over bigotry, sectarianism, anti-federal and discriminatory politics of the RSS-BJP. The Congress is party is determined to play an important role in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the state."

The meeting comes amid the Congress stepping up its organisational efforts across states ahead of upcoming electoral challenges and key political developments.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls later this year with the main fight between the DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK.

Congress MP KC Venugopal also posted on X and said that the meeting was focused on the preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections.

"Under INC President Sh. Mallikarjun @kharge ji and LOP Sh. @RahulGandhi ji's leadership, met with senior Congress leaders from Tamil Nadu to discuss the preparations for the upcoming Assembly Elections," Venugopal said.

Meanwhile, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday announced the first phase of the party's poll promises for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections.

The AIADMK's election promises include the Women's Welfare Kulavilakku Scheme, under which a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,000 will be provided to all ration card-holding families, credited directly to the bank account of the woman head of the family.

A free bus travel scheme will be implemented for men on city buses, while the existing free travel scheme for women will continue uninterrupted.

Under the Amma Illam Scheme in rural areas, the government will purchase land and construct concrete houses for those who do not own one. In urban areas, for those without a house of their own, the government will purchase land and construct apartment buildings, which will be provided free of cost under the Amma Illam Scheme.

While the Union Government has announced an increase in the 100-day employment scheme to 125 days, this rural development scheme will be further enhanced to provide 150 days of employment.

Additionally, under the Amma Two-Wheeler Scheme, 5 lakh women will receive two-wheelers with a government subsidy of Rs 25,000 per beneficiary. (ANI)

