New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Delhi PwD Minister Parvesh Verma reviewed the drainage work near Rajdhani Park on Rohtak Road on Saturday.

The ongoing drainage work on Rohtak Road, spanning approximately 18 km (9 km on each side), began in February and is expected to be completed within the next 14 months.

The Rohtak road has been transferred to NHAI by the PwD. Once the drain is completed, NHAI will take over the maintenance of the Rohtak road.

"We are currently at Rohtak Road, where the condition of the road is extremely poor. People have often complained to me that no representative from the Delhi government has ever visited this area. The drainage work has now begun, and the entire stretch from Tikri Border to Peeragarhi Chowk has been handed over to NHAI. The drainage construction is being carried out by PWD and the Flood Control Department," said Verma.

He further added, "Poor road conditions also contribute to air pollution. Our goal is to build roads and drainage systems that will be durable and long-lasting. I have instructed the contractor that there must be no compromise on quality. If any shortcomings are found, the company will be blacklisted, and the responsible officials will face suspension."

For this project, permissions will be required from IGL and three Delhi Metro stations in between. Pravesh Verma, said he has instructed officials to obtain these permissions as soon as possible, as delays in permissions increase project costs.

The ongoing drainage project at the Rohtak Road costs about Rs 115 Cr and is expected to be completed by May next year.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma said that the government will complete the unfinished work of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma in the national capital.

"Development work in Delhi started 30 years ago during the BJP government. Since then, only politics has happened in Delhi... We will complete his (former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma) unfinished work, and we are committed to making Viksit Delhi," Verma told ANI. (ANI)

