New Delhi, March 15: Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian scholar, has left the United States after the Donald Trump administration revoked her visa. According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Srinivasan “self-deported” following her participation in pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University. Her visa had been suspended last week before its official revocation.

The DHS released a video reportedly showing Srinivasan at LaGuardia Airport, hurrying through a jetway with her bags. The US Justice Department is also investigating allegations that Columbia University harboured undocumented immigrants, particularly foreign students involved in pro-Palestinian demonstrations. Ranjani Srinivasan, Indian Student, ‘Self-Deports’ From US After Visa Revoked Over Pro-Palestine Protests (Watch Video) .

Indian Scholar Ranjani Srinivasan Self-Deports After US Visa Revocation

It is a privilege to be granted a visa to live & study in the United States of America. When you advocate for violence and terrorism that privilege should be revoked and you should not be in this country. I’m glad to see one of the Columbia University terrorist sympathizers… pic.twitter.com/jR2uVVKGCM — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) March 14, 2025

Authorities raided student residences on Thursday, but no arrests were made. However, officials confirmed that their search was linked to two individuals—Srinivasan and a Palestinian woman—both accused of supporting Hamas, an organisation designated as a terrorist group by the US government. ‘Returned Illegal Aliens to India’: US Border Patrol Shares Video of Illegal Indian Migrants Being Deported in ‘Handcuffs and Chains’.

Who Is Ranjani Srinivasan?

Ranjani Srinivasan is an Indian doctoral student at Columbia University. She is a Fulbright recipient with an impressive academic background, holding an M.Phil in Urban Planning from Columbia’s Graduate School of Architecture, Planning, and Preservation (GSAPP). She also earned a Master’s in Design from Harvard University and a Bachelor of Design from CEPT University in India.

According to her profile on NYU Wagner’s website, her research focuses on labor-land relations in India’s peri-urban areas and the broader political economy of development. Despite her academic achievements, she became embroiled in controversy due to her alleged involvement in politically sensitive protests.

Why Did The US Revoke Her Visa?

The US State Department revoked Srinivasan’s F-1 visa on March 5, 2025, citing her alleged support for Hamas. The DHS stated that individuals advocating violence or terrorism should not be permitted to reside or study in the United States. Srinivasan opted for voluntary departure on March 11, using the CBP Home App to process her exit.

Her case is part of a larger federal crackdown on foreign nationals involved in pro-Palestinian protests, with authorities closely monitoring individuals linked to demonstrations deemed supportive of Hamas. Another student, Leqaa Kordia, was arrested earlier for overstaying her visa while participating in similar activities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2025 01:02 PM IST.