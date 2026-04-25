Home

Agency News Agency News India News | New Delhi: Speeding Car Hits Autorickshaw Near Asita Park; Leaves Driver and Two Children Injured Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. According to Delhi Police, the accident took place under the Shakarpur police station limits when a speeding car collided with the autorickshaw near Asita Park. The impact of the collision left the autorickshaw driver and two children injured, while three other passengers also sustained minor injuries.

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): An autorickshaw carrying passengers from ITO to Anand Vihar Railway Station was hit by a speeding car near Asita Park in East Delhi on Saturday, leaving an auto driver and two children injured, police said.

According to Delhi Police, the accident took place under the Shakarpur police station limits when a speeding car collided with the autorickshaw near Asita Park. The impact of the collision left the autorickshaw driver and two children injured, while three other passengers also sustained minor injuries.

Also Read | Salim Wastik Arrested: Ex-Muslim YouTuber Nabbed in Old Murder Case Months After Surviving Stabbing Attack.

Officials said all the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police further stated that the occupants of the car allegedly fled from the scene after the accident, leaving the vehicle behind.

The police team reached the location soon after receiving information, took custody of the damaged vehicle, and initiated further investigation into the incident. Efforts are underway to identify and trace the absconding occupants of the car, officials added.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: 2 Police Personnel Among 4 Arrested in Kidnapping-Extortion Case, INR 1.5 Lakh Ransom Recovered in Nawada.

Earlier in April, in a separate incident, a tragic road accident in Delhi's Alipur area resulted in the death of a two-year-old girl, while two other individuals sustained injuries.

The police registered an FIR in connection with the incident and initiated an investigation.

The incident occurred on Sunday at around 2 pm on GTK Road near the Khampur traffic signal under Alipur Police Station limits in Outer North Delhi.

According to the police, an SUV, being driven at high speed and in a negligent manner, violently rear-ended a car. The impact was so severe that the car spun around, went out of control, and crashed into the road divider.

As the aftermath of the accident, a two-year-old girl travelling in the car was thrown out through the window and sustained severe head injuries. She was immediately rushed to SRHC Hospital in Narela, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Two other individuals present in the car, Ravinder and Aarti, also sustained injuries in the accident.

The SUV driver had also fled the spot after abandoning the vehicle, following which police seized both vehicles. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)