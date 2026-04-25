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News INDIA Salim Wastik Arrested: Ex-Muslim YouTuber Nabbed in Old Murder Case Months After Surviving Stabbing Attack In a shocking development, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested popular YouTuber and self-proclaimed social activist Salim Wastik, uncovering his identity as a fugitive convicted in a 1995 kidnapping and murder case. The arrest brings closure to a 26-year-old case involving the brutal killing of 13-year-old Sandeep Bansal in North East Delhi.

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In a shocking development, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested popular YouTuber and self-proclaimed social activist Salim Wastik, uncovering his identity as a fugitive convicted in a 1995 kidnapping and murder case. The arrest brings closure to a 26-year-old case involving the brutal killing of 13-year-old Sandeep Bansal in North East Delhi.

According to investigators, Salim Wastik is actually Salim Khan, a martial arts instructor who was convicted for kidnapping and murdering Sandeep, the son of a local cement businessman. The child went missing on January 20, 1995, while on his way to Ramjas School in Daryaganj. A day later, the family received ransom calls demanding Rs 30,000, but despite complying, the boy was killed.

Police had earlier arrested Khan after a witness reported seeing Sandeep with a man known as “Masterji.” During interrogation, Khan confessed and led officers to the boy’s body in a drain in Mustafabad. His accomplice, Anil, later surrendered. Both were sentenced to life imprisonment in 1997. Bihar Shocker: 2 Police Personnel Among 4 Arrested in Kidnapping-Extortion Case, INR 1.5 Lakh Ransom Recovered in Nawada.

However, in 2000, Khan was granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court and subsequently absconded. To evade arrest, he allegedly faked his death and adopted a new identity, eventually becoming known as Salim Wastik. Over the years, he moved across Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, working small jobs before gaining prominence as a controversial online figure. Delhi Horror: Former Domestic Help Arrested for Rape and Murder of Senior Official’s 22-Year-Old Daughter.

His growing popularity ultimately exposed him. "A team led by Inspector Robin Tyagi and supervised by ACP Sanjay Kumar Nagpal was tasked with tracking long-term parole jumpers. Acting on secret information provided by HC Mintu Yadav, the team utilized fingerprints and old photographs to confirm that the famous "Ex-Muslim Salim Wastik" was, in fact, the fugitive Salim Khan," said DCP (crime) Sanjeev Yadav.

Interestingly, Wastik had recently survived a stabbing attack in Loni, Ghaziabad, linked to his religious commentary, and was under police protection.

Following his arrest, authorities emphasized that justice cannot be evaded. Wastik has now been sent back to Tihar Jail to serve the remainder of his life sentence, marking the end of his decades-long escape.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 11:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).