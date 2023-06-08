New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): An accused involved in two theft cases allegedly died by hanging himself in a lock-up of Najafgarh police station here in New Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The alleged incident took place on Wednesday around 10: 41 pm.

The deceased man has been identified as Sheikh Abdullah, police said, adding that he was arrested earlier in the day for involvement in two theft cases reported on June 7.

"Around 10:41 PM yesterday night, an accused namely Sheikh Abdullah committed suicide by hanging in the lockup of PS Najafgarh," police said.

"Two stolen mobile phones and a stolen motorcycle had been recovered from him," police said.

"Following the incident, Inquest proceedings are being conducted by the concerned judicial magistrate," the official said.

An inquest report is made primarily to investigate the causes of unnatural death.

The CCTV footage of the police Station has been preserved. As per CCTV footage, police said, the accused died by hanging himself. (ANI)

