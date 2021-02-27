Jammu, Feb 27 (PTI) Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said his administration has approved the new health care investment policy to attract investors as his dispensation is determined to fulfill the vision of a 'new and healthy' Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha was speaking to a gathering through virtual mode after welcoming the first academic batch of 100 MBBS students at Government Medical College, Doda along with Union minister Jitendra Singh.

"The new health care investment policy-2019 has been approved and the operational guidelines of this policy, besides proposal of two medi-cities in the UT are being considered which will prove to be milestones in this area," the Lt governor said, speaking on attracting investors in the healthcare sector.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir administration is taking several reformative measures for the advancement and upgradation of health infrastructure, besides providing affordable healthcare services to all.

"We are determined to fulfill the vision of a new and healthy J&K," he said.

Terming the healthcare sector as imperative for the development of the Union Territory, he said J&K is spending 2.86 per cent of its GSDP on public health, which is the best in the country.

"Special attention is being paid to three areas - prevention, better treatment and care," he added.

Sinha also termed the role of medicine students important in strengthening the healthcare system of Jammu and Kashmir.

He underscored the significant measures taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government for bringing reforms in the health sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Five new medical colleges, two AIIMS, nearly 1,000 healthcare and wellness centres, five new nursing colleges, BSc paramedical course as well as more than 100 per cent increase in medical seats are contributing towards the development and advancement of the healthcare sector in the UT," he added.

In a major step towards addressing the issue of shortage of doctors in Jammu and Kashmir, the L-G said with the formation of five new medical colleges, 500 additional MBBS seats have been added this year, and their number has now doubled in Government Medical College, out of which 85 seats are reserved for financially weaker sections.

"To overcome the shortage of post-graduate doctors and to prepare specialists at that level, our Health Department has also started diploma of National Board Courses in the new and old medical colleges of the districts, which will increase at least 250 seats,” he said.

Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir has received Rs 881 crore for 140 health projects under PMDP, out of which 75 projects have been completed and 26 projects will be completed by March this year.

The Lt governor said the world bank was providing financial assistance of Rs 367 crore to Jammu and Kashmir, which would further strengthen the health care institutions here.

He expressed his satisfaction on being informed that the Doda Government College has gathered adequate facilities for the education, training of all the students and will be able to serve around 12 lakh people in the coming days, including the surrounding districts. A total of 56 faculty have joined this medical college and by June 2021 its main complex will also be ready.

Union minister Singh termed the occasion as a historic moment.

"The dream of establishing a Government Medical College in the district and beginning of the maiden academic batch of the college has turned into reality due to the efforts of the central government," he said and assured all possible help in providing quality education to the students.

He said promises made by the prime minister to the people of J&K are being fulfilled for holistic and equitable development of the UT.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)