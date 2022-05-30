New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) The Central Public Works Department has decided to conduct a study to assess how the proposed 'New India Garden' under the Central Vista redevelopment project will impact traffic and footfall in the Pragati Maidan area, officials said on Monday.

An iconic structure is planned in the garden to reflect the grand vision of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat", symbolising emerging "New India" with equitable growth opportunities, they said.

The garden and structure are part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, which includes a new Parliament Building, common central secretariat, revamping of the three-km Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave.

Spread over 25 acres near the Purana Qila, the New India Garden will be open to the public and is being designed to have infotainment facilities -- sphere of unity, milestones walkway, journey of India, tech dome and open-air theatre -- to showcase India's rich historical and cultural heritage, scientific achievements and symbolise unity in diversity and aspirations of rising "New India", according to the CPWD.

An official said that once the garden is developed, there would be a rise in traffic volume and visitor footfall in and around the new facility.

"We will soon float a tender to engage an agency to conduct a study that will assess the impact of traffic volume and visitor footfall in and around the proposed New India Garden once it is ready," the official told PTI.

He said that 15-20 days will be given to the agency to conduct the study.

The construction agency, which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, had announced a design competition for the "iconic structure".

Later, it was re-launched. The results of the design competition have not been announced yet.

The CPWD said that the iconic structure should be constructed with materials and technology which would last for centuries such as Ashoka's edicts and the Iron Pillar in the Qutub Minar complex.

Hence, it should be robust and withstand the vagaries of nature and remain as such for millennia to represent the current age. Other examples could be pyramids of Giza, Hampi Monuments, according to the CPWD's website.

The structure could be a tower or sculpture with a maximum height of 134 metres. The iconic structure should be constructed with indigenous materials to realise the vision of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat", it also states.

