Bhimavaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the new India should be an India of the dreams of fighters who gave their lives for the freedom of the country.

PM Modi also called on youths to work toward building New India with new opportunities, growth avenues and dreams. He was addressing the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Andhra Pradesh's Bhimavaram.

Also Read | #AndhraPradesh is the Land of Veers & Patriots. There Were Freedom Fighters Like … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

"Our new India should be an India of the dreams of fighters who gave their lives for our freedom. In past eight years, we have worked with full devotion, walking on principles of Alluri Sitarama Raju, we've worked towards the welfare of tribals," he said.

The Prime Minister said when the poor, marginalized, women, youth, and all citizens of the country come together, nothing can come in the way of New India.

Also Read | Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro Pricing & Key Features Leaked Online: Report.

"During India's freedom struggle, the youth played a pivotal role. Today, as we are building a New India, the youth needs to come forward and contribute to this vision," he said.

He further said that for the first time after Independence, to create awareness about Adivasi Gaurav and Viraasat the government is building museums to tell the story of the great tribal leaders of India.

"For the first time since independence, tribal museums are being set up to showcase the tribal pride and heritage in the country. 'Alluri Sitarama Raju Memorial Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum' is also being built in Lambasingi, Andhra Pradesh," said PM Modi.

In his speech, PM Modi also mentioned the names of prominent freedom fighters of Andhra Pradesh like Pingali Venkayya, Kanneganti Hanumanthu, Kandukuri Veeresalingam Pantulu and Potti Sriramulu. He further said that it is the responsibility of everyone in New India to fulfill the dreams of heroes.

"Today, it is the responsibility of all of us countrymen to fulfill the dreams of these fighters in Amrit Kaal. Our new India should be the India of their dreams. An India in which poor, farmers, labourers, backward, tribals have equal opportunities," added PM Modi.

He also remembered that once, Alluri Sitarama Raju dared the Britishers to stop him.

"Alluri Sitarama Raju once said - "Dum Hai Toh Mujhe Rok Lo!" Today, 133 crore citizens are saying to every hurdle in the path of the country's development - "Dum Hai Toh Hamein Rok Lo!" said PM.

PM Modi also unveiled the 30-feet tall bronze statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju on the occasion.

Born on July 4, 1897, Alluri Sitarama Raju is remembered for his fight against the British, in order to safeguard the interests of the tribal communities in the Eastern Ghats region. He had led the Rampa rebellion, which was launched in 1922. He is referred to as "Manyam Veerudu" (Hero of the Jungles) by the local people.

The government has planned a series of initiatives as part of the year-long celebration.

The birthplace of Alluri Sitarama Raju at Pandrangi in Vizianagaram district and Chintapalli Police Station (to mark 100 years of Rampa Rebellion - the attack on this police station marked the beginning of Rampa Rebellion) will be restored.

The government has also approved the construction of Alluri Dhyana Mandir at Mogallu with a statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Dhyana Mudra, depicting the life story of the freedom fighter through mural paintings and an AI-enabled interactive system.

Later in the day, will also visit Gandhinagar in Gujarat where he will inaugurate the Digital India Week 2022 in Gandhinagar, whose theme is 'Catalyzing New India's Techade'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)