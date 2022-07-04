Oppo is gearing up for the launch of the Reno8 Series in India. The Reno8 Series is expected to come in two models - Reno8 and Reno8 Pro. The Reno8 Pro is said to be a rebranded model of the Chinese Reno8 Pro Plus. Ahead of the launch, the pricing and key features of the Reno8 Series have been leaked online by tipster Mukul Sharma. Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro & Reno8 Pro+ Now Official in China.

Oppo Reno8 (Photo Credits: Oppo)

According to Sharma, the vanilla model of the Reno8 Series will come in shimmer gold and shimmer black. It will be offered with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The starting price of Reno8 is said to be Rs 30,000. On the other hand, the Reno8 Pro will also be available with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Reno8 Pro could be priced between Rs 42,900 and Rs 46,000.

The Reno8 smartphone is likely to sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 UI, a 50MP triple rear camera module and a 32MP selfie camera. On the other side, the Reno8 Pro could come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset, a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging, Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 UI, a 50MP triple rear camera system and more.

