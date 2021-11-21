Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 21 (ANI): Ahead of the Assembly elections, a new political party namely "Krantikari Mazdoor Kisan Party" has been announced in Punjab on Saturday with an agenda to fight for the rights of farmers and workers.

Briefing mediapersons, Lashkar Singh, chairman of the party said, "The party will fight for the issues faced by workers, peasants, farmers and people of Punjab."

"We are not just an organization, we are a party now. We are going to register with the Election Commission of India soon. We will work towards protecting the right of people. We will not depend upon any other party and contest the election full-fledged," he added.

Assembly poll in Punjab is slated for early next year. (ANI)

