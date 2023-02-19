Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 19 (PTI) Air India has started a new flight service to Mumbai from the international airport here, TIAL said on Sunday.

This would be the airline's second daily service in this sector, a release issued by the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) said.

The new flight, AI 657, would depart from Mumbai at 5.40 AM and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 7.55 AM, it said.

The return flight, AI 658, would take off from Thiruvananthapuram at 8.55 AM and reach Mumbai at 11.15 AM.

The flight will have 122 seats including business class, TIAL said in the release.

"The convenient timing of the flight provides connection to various domestic points and also to/from international destinations including Europe, UK, US, and South-East Asia," it added.

This is the fourth daily service in the Thiruvananthapuram - Mumbai sector with Indigo also operating two daily services on the same route.

