Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 1 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday greeted the people on New Year, with hopes and prayers of early resolution of the problems of the peacefully protesting farmers.

In an official statement, Singh also emphasised on the importance of industry and communications for the state's progress and employment generation for children.

While hoping for freedom from the pandemic, he also appealed to all Punjabis to continue to exercise caution and restraint amid the outbreak of a new more contagious strain of COVID-19 in many parts of the world.

Congratulating the farmers for continuing to exercise their democratic and Constitutional right to protest in a peaceful manner, the Chief Minister said they had won the hearts of the people worldwide with their behaviour. "Not a single instance of rioting or violence was resorted to by the agitating farmers earlier during their protest in Punjab, and now at the Delhi borders," he pointed out.

Expressing the hope that 2021 will see a new era of progress being ushered into the state, with the problems of the farmers being quickly solved, the Chief Minister asserted that his government would do everything in its power to push development and resolve any other issues facing the state.

Wishing all citizens and their families good health and happiness, the Chief Minister said with the end of what was clearly one of the worst years of his life, he hoped that desires of every Punjabi being fulfilled in 2021. (ANI)

