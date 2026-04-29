India News | Newly Appointed India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi Casts Vote in Kolkata's Ballygunge

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 29 (ANI): Newly appointed India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, cast his vote at the United Missionary Primary Teachers Training Institute polling station in Kolkata's Ballygunge, as polling for the second phase of West Bengal elections commenced on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Trivedi termed the elections a "festival of democracy" and "heritage" of the country, reflecting on the traditions of democracy which have been continuing for the past thousands of years. He also congratulated the Election Commission of India and security personnel, who were involved in the smooth conduct of the elections.

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"This is not just a festival--it is a festival of democracy. And in this festival of democracy, everyone participates with joy and happiness; this is our heritage, the heritage of India. Thousands of years ago, there was democracy, and even today, that same democratic spirit continues. I would like to congratulate the Election Commission of India and all the foot soldiers involved. Today, as we cast our votes, there is immense effort behind it--not just today, but over many months. So first and foremost, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Election Commission and all those personnel who have left their homes and families to serve in this process," Trivedi said.

The second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 has officially commenced, preceded by rigorous mock polls across the state's high-stakes corridors.

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Early morning visuals captured a state in "mission mode." Election officials and polling agents gathered at dawn to conduct mock polls, a mandatory procedure to ensure the integrity of EVMs and VVPAT machines.

By 6:30 AM, long queues had already snaked around polling stations in South 24 Parganas. Despite the intense heat predicted for later in the day, voters, many of them women and first-timers, arrived early to exercise their franchise in what is being described as one of the most polarised and significant elections in Bengal's history.

The second round is widely seen as the "litmus test" for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), as voting moves into the party's traditional fortresses in South Bengal and Kolkata.

The scale of this phase is massive, covering nearly half of the state's total assembly seats, 142 (out of 294). The total electorate is around 3.21 crore (Male: 1,64,35,627 and Female: 1,57,37,418 and Third Gender: 792)

1,448 candidates are in the fray, including 220 women at 41,001 polling stations, with over 8,000 managed entirely by women.

While 142 seats are up for grabs, all eyes are on the "Big Five" urban contests. The "VVIP" seat of Kolkata Bhabanipur Constituency - Mamata Banerjee (TMC) vs. Suvendu Adhikari (BJP). Tollyganj, the heart of the Bengali film industry, is a high-profile star-studded battle.

In the 2021 elections, the TMC dominated this specific belt, winning 123 of these 142 seats. For the BJP, this phase is about making inroads into the urban "bhadralok" vote and the Matua community. For the TMC, it is about holding the line to ensure a fourth consecutive term for Mamata Banerjee.

The first phase of elections on April 23 had seen a record 91.78 per cent polling. The voting on Wednesday will decide the electoral fate of 1,448 candidates, which includes 1,228 men and 220 women.

The Election Commission has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the polling process. Of over 3.22 crore total voters, 3.21 crore are general electors and nearly 40,000 are service voters. There are 1.64 crore male electors and 1.57 crore female electors, and 792 have been identified as the third gender.

Over 4.12 lakh voters are in the 18-19 age bracket, and over 3,200 voters are 100 years and above. There are over 57,000 voters with disabilities (PWD). The Election Commission has set up 41,001 polling stations for the smooth conduct of elections.

The results of West Bengal polls will be declared on May 4, along with the outcome of polls in Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)