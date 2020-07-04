Ghaziabad, July 4 (PTI) A couple allegedly committed suicide a few days after getting married in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, police said on Saturday.

Vishal Prajapati and Nisha Gautam had a love affair and they got married, with the consent of their families, on Monday, a police official said.

However, Prajapati allegedly ended his life by jumping in front of a moving train at Mehrauli railway crossing on Thursday, he said.

Next day, Gautam's parents took her to their house in Kailash Puri colony in Kavi Nagar from her in-laws' residence also in the same area, the official said.

Gautam's family members tried to console her, but later in the night she allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her room.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and disentangled the body, the official said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway, Kavi Nagar SHO Mohammad Aslam told PTI.

