New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to ensure that the ingesta/dung drying plant at the Ghazipur slaughterhouse becomes fully operational by December 31, 2025, warning that compliance will be verified by the pollution control authorities early next year.

A Bench headed by Justice Prakash Shrivastava (Chairperson) and A Senthil Vel (Expert Member) issued the direction while disposing of an execution plea filed by environmental activist Shailesh Singh, who sought enforcement of earlier NGT orders concerning violations of environmental norms at the Ghazipur facility.

Also Read | India To Become World's 3rd Largest Economy Soon, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In its recent order, the Tribunal recorded that construction of the waste treatment unit was underway and noted MCD's assurance that the project would be completed by the end of this year. "The work of establishment of ingesta/dung drying plant shall be completed by December 2025 and the plant shall become operational by 31.12.2025," the order said.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has been tasked with verifying compliance and filing a report by January 31, 2026, after MCD submits its progress report by January 15.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 5 November 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

The case stems from a 2021 petition highlighting illegal groundwater extraction and improper disposal of slaughterhouse waste. The Tribunal had earlier barred operations at the facility until a Joint Committee of CPCB and DPCC certified compliance with environmental standards, including 100 per cent treated-water recirculation and zero liquid discharge (ZLD) norms.

During the execution proceedings, MCD informed the Tribunal that the tender for the new plant had been awarded to M/s Food Processing Equipments Co. Pvt. Ltd., and that civil construction work for a pre-engineered building had already begun. The installation of machinery and commissioning of the unit are expected to conclude by November, with full completion slated for December 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)