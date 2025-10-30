New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday has directed all concerned States and Union Territories to examine and respond within four weeks to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) final report recommending a comprehensive legal and administrative framework for tree conservation and plantation.

The Bench comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava (Chairperson) and Dr A Senthil Vel (Expert Member) was hearing a set of applications filed by the NGT Bar Association and Chander Prakash, concerning the promotion, preservation, and management of trees in non-forest areas.

Quoting from the CPCB's report dated May 21, 2025, the Tribunal noted that States and UTs not having a legal framework for tree protection should "take up the process of establishing the required legal framework" and that existing policies should be aligned with "the broader objectives of national forest conservation efforts."

The Tribunal further directed that the respondents should also respond on the conduct of a tree census, including modalities to be adopted for major urban local bodies across the States.

The CPCB's report outlined several recommendations, including the creation of Tree Authorities comprising officials, experts, and community representatives; use of GIS and remote sensing tools for monitoring; and prioritising capacity building, financial support, and inter-state coordination for effective implementation.

In the connected matter, the Tribunal allowed the applicant's counsel four weeks' time to file a reply to an additional affidavit filed by one of the respondents.

The Bench listed the matter for further hearing on January 27, 2026. (ANI)

