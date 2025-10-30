New Delhi, October 30: A new joint study by Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University (KGMU) and the University of Lucknow’s PGI has revealed that elderly women are almost three times more likely to suffer from dementia or memory loss than men. The research, involving 350 senior participants, found that while 13 out of every 100 men experience forgetfulness, the number rises sharply to 39 out of every 100 women in the same age group.

Experts attribute this growing trend among women not only to aging but also to malnutrition, stress, and loneliness. The study highlights that widowed and single women, especially those living away from families, are at a significantly higher risk due to poor nutrition and limited emotional or social support. According to researchers, loneliness and a lack of mental stimulation can adversely affect brain function, accelerating memory decline. What Is Dementia? Symptoms, Warning Indicators, Causes & Treatment Options, Everything You Need to Know.

The study also revealed that women affected by amnesia often show decreased decision-making, reasoning, and cognitive abilities. Many elderly women living alone reportedly skip meals or eat poorly, leading to nutritional deficiencies that further impair brain health. Alzheimers Disease: Dementia Study Shows How Harmful Proteins Spread Through Brain.

In addition to memory loss, older adults - particularly women- suffer from related mental and physical issues such as irritability, anger, sleeplessness, suspicion, and difficulty performing daily activities. The condition is also linked with a higher likelihood of chronic illnesses, including high blood pressure, diabetes, and eye problems.

Researchers stressed the importance of improved nutrition, family support, and early screening to prevent cognitive decline among elderly women, emphasising that emotional well-being and social connection are as crucial as medical care in maintaining brain health.

