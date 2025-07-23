New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): National Green Tribunal (NGT), Principal Bench in New Delhi, has concluded proceedings regarding serious environmental violations linked to dyeing industries operating in Roop Nagar, Arya Nagar, and Tronica City in Loni, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The case focused on allegations that 19 industrial units and one Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) were releasing untreated toxic waste, violating the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

In April 2023, the Tribunal directed the formation of a Joint Committee comprising representatives from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), and the District Magistrate of Ghaziabad.

The UPPCB was designated the nodal agency and tasked with inspecting the concerned units and submitting reports. Subsequent inspections through 2023 and early 2024 revealed poor performance of the CETP, prompting the Tribunal to order remedial action.

The UPPCB's latest compliance report, submitted on July 17, 2025, showed improved conditions.

Among the 19 industrial units inspected on March 5 and 6, fourteen were operating within environmental norms, while five were voluntarily shut down. The CETP in Tronica City, with a treatment capacity of 6 million litres per day, was also found compliant.

Previously, in 2023, it had failed multiple discharge tests, resulting in an environmental compensation fine of Rs 17 lakh--an amount that has since been fully recovered.

Inspections between January and March 2025 confirmed the CETP's operational improvements and adherence to pollution control measures. Satisfied with the findings, the Bench--comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Dr. A. Senthil Vel--disposed of the plea but instructed the UPPCB to conduct ongoing inspections to maintain compliance. Future violations, they noted, should be addressed swiftly.

Some of the respondents, meanwhile, raised objections, claiming either non-operational status or current compliance.

The Tribunal, however, clarified that their inclusion was justified due to past violations. No specific directions were issued against them, and their objection was dismissed.

With the resolution of compliance issues and recovery of penalties, the Tribunal found no remaining violations, leading to the dismissal of the Original Application and associated interlocutory applications. (ANI)

