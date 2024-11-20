New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has observed that gaps still exist in solid and liquid waste management by the state of Himachal Pradesh.

The green body is monitoring the status of all states and union territories complying with the solid and sewage waste management rules.

In an order passed on November 7, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said that according to the state's compliance report, there was "still a gap of 9.9 million litres per day (MLD) in the estimated sewage generation and treatment" and out of 60 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), 20 ULBs did not have any sewage management facilities and 7 ULBs did not have adequate facilities.

"No timelines are disclosed for laying of sewers and ensuring connectivity and this should be clarified in the next report," said the bench also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel.

The tribunal said that instead of creating surplus sewage treatment facilities, the state had to focus on covering 20 ULBs which were without sewage management facilities.

Regarding solid waste management, the tribunal observed that there was a gap of 7 tonnes per day (TPD), of which 4 TPD gaps were across the ULBs of Manali, Karsog, Nurpur and Nirmad.

"We find that waste generated from Manali is not getting processed and no disclosure is made on its present status of disposal," the tribunal said.

Expressing its dissatisfaction, the green panel said, "There is a slow progress of the remediation of legacy waste and 2,48,381 tonnes are yet to be remediated. Out of 16 sites, only six sites have been completely cleared (Sunder Nagar, Sarkaghat, Baijnath, Dalhousie and Rewalsar)."

It sought a further compliance report from the authorities concerned after six months.

