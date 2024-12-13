New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) State-owned NHAI is planning to introduce advanced 'rajmarg saathi' route patrolling vehicles (RPVs) to enhance highway safety, an official statement said on Friday.

RPVs conduct inspection of stretches on the national highways to monitor and respond to emergency situations.

According to the statement, additional advanced feature new RPV shall be equipped with 'AI video analytics' to capture and identify cracks and potholes as well as other elements, including vehicles, pedestrians, road signs, and other infrastructure assets.

