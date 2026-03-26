Former owner Vijay Mallya has hailed the record-breaking £1.6 billion (INR 16,660 crore) sale of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), declaring the club remains in his DNA. The deal sees United Spirits (Diageo) exit the reigning champions, selling a 100% stake to a consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group and Blackstone. Mallya, who founded RCB in 2008 for INR 450 crore, recalled how critics once dismissed his investment as a vanity project. He expressed immense gratification at the 37-fold value increase and highlighted his legacy in signing a young Virat Kohli. The franchise, currently defending both IPL and WPL titles, now transitions to new leadership under Chairman Aryaman Vikram Birla ahead of the 2026 season. Who Is Aryaman Birla? New RCB Chairman Was Once a Rajasthan Royals Player, Know All About Him.

Vijay Mallya, Congrats, New RCB Owners

I would like to heartily congratulate the new owners of RCB. I wish them the very best and Godspeed with the most valuable IPL franchise. When I bought the franchise in 2008 for INR 450 crores, most people laughed at me and criticised my investment as a vanity project. Behind my… — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) March 26, 2026

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