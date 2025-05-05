New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday said it has issued notices to the Telangana government and the state's police chief over reports that three workers died and as many sustained injuries allegedly in an explosion at an explosives manufacturing plant in Yadadri Bhongir district.

The NHRC also observed that the content of the news report, if true, raises serious issues of violation of the human rights of the victims, according to a statement.

The NHRC has taken "suo motu cognisance of a media report that three workers died and three others were injured in an explosion that occurred at a propellant mixing unit of an explosives manufacturing plant at Katepalli village in Yadadri Bhongir district of Telangana", it said.

Reportedly, the incident happened on April 29, the rights panel said.

Therefore, it has issued notices to the chief secretary of Telangana and the director general of police, seeking a detailed report in two weeks. The report is expected to include the health status of the injured persons, the statement said.

"According to the media report, carried on April 29, the explosion caused the complete collapse of the mixing unit structure of the plant. Reportedly, the company has been manufacturing explosives for both commercial and leading organisations, including DRDO," it said.

