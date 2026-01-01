New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of Indore's contaminated water issue which led to several deaths in Bhagirathpura area.

"Reportedly, the residents had been complaining about the supply of contaminated water supply for several days, but no action was taken by the authorities," NHRC said in a statement.

Also Read | ‘Mujhe Punjabi Nahi Aati': Video of Heated Argument Between Staffer and Local at Amritsar General Post Office Over Language Issue Goes Viral.

The human rights body has issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a high-level meeting over Indore's contaminated water issue on Thursday to review the situation and coordinate relief measures.

Also Read | DRDO CEPTAM-11 Recruitment 2025 Registration Deadline Extended, Know How To Apply at drdo.gov.in and Other Details Here.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Sanjay Dubey, Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, Divisional Commissioner Sudam Khade, District Collector Shivam Verma and Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dilip Kumar were present in the meeting.

Madhya Pradesh CM has announced Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to the families of the deceased and free treatment to all the affected people.

Earlier, Yadav expressed grief over the incident, paid tributes to the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for those undergoing treatment. He also directed strict action against the concerned officials responsible for the lapse. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)