New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that two persons, working as contract labourers with the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) died due to electrocution while repairing a high-tension overhead power line near Olaiyur Ring Road in KK Nagar on December 18.

According to an official release, the Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, indicate gross negligence on the part of the electricity department resulting in the death of two labourers. The Commission has also noted that such incidents have occurred earlier too in the state. This is a serious human rights violation and a matter of concern for the Commission.

Also Read | IND-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI 2024 Match Preview: Key Battles, H2H, and More About India Women vs West Indies Women Cricket Match in Vadodara.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

It is expected to include the status of the FIR registered in the matter and compensation, if any provided to the next of kin of the two victims. The Commission would also like to know the steps taken/proposed by the State government and Tangedco to ensure that such incidents do not recur, the release said.

Also Read | Snowfall in Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Capital Turns Into Winter Wonderland After Mild Snow, Bringing Cheer With Promise of White Christmas (Watch Video).

The release also mentioned that according to the media report, as per the preliminary investigations, the power supply to the cable was not fully turned off during the repair work. The workers were on the job without any protective gear. In a similar incident, a worker was electrocuted to death while repairing a transformer in the Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu last year. Last month, a migrant worker was reportedly electrocuted during the Cyclone Fengal and his body was found near an ATM in Muthialpet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)