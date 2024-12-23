India Women routed West Indies in the first match of the ongoing three One-Day International (ODI) series. Having won the first encounter on Sunday, the hosts will look to notch up an unassailable 2-0 lead by clinching the IND-W vs. WI-W 2nd ODI on December 24. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side outclassed the visitors across all departments, where batters like Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol and the skipper herself stepped up as bowlers like Renuka Singh and Priya Mishra toyed with their opponents. India Women Defeat West Indies Women By 211 Runs in 1st ODI 2024; Renuka Singh's Five-Wicket Haul, Smriti Mandhana's Batting Performance Help Women in Blue Gain 1-0 Lead

Continuing her good form, Smriti Mandhana top-scored for India Women with 91, with others like debutant Pratika Rawal and Harleen Deol rallied around her. All Indian top-order batters got starts but failed to slam big hundreds. In the bowling department, Renuka claimed her maiden ODI five-wicket haul and downed the West Indies batters, who looked unsure in the middle. For West Indies Women, the only bright light in all the darkness was Zaida James, who claimed a fifer.

IND-W vs WI-W Head-to-Head Record in ODIs

In 27 ODIs between these two cricketing giants, India Women have won 22 times, and West Indies Women have come out victorious six times.

IND-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI 2024 Match Key Players

Smriti Mandhana Zaida James Harleen Deol Hayley Matthews Renuka Singh

IND-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI 2024 Match Key Battles

Hayley Matthews will look to make quick work of Smriti Mandhana in the second ODI after nearly getting rid of the match-winner for India Women in the first encounter. Mandhana's attacking cricket kept the scoring boarding ticking, which came to a standstill in the early part with West Indies Women bowling economically. Deandra Dottin with her experience will want to challenge Renuka Singh, who ransacked the Windies line-up, claiming a fifer. Renuka Singh Thakur Claims Her Maiden Five-Wicket Haul in One-Day Internationals, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024.

IND-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The second IND-W vs WI-W ODI 2024 will also be held at the newly built Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on December 24. The second India Women vs West Indies Women ODI will commence at 1:30 IST Indian Standard Time (IST).

IND-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI 2024 Match Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Viacom 18 are the official broadcast partner of the IND-W vs WI-W ODI Series 2024. Fans in India can find the IND-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI 2024 live telecast viewing option on the Sports18 1 SD/HD TV channels. For an online viewing option, fans can watch the IND-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI 2024 live streaming on the JioCinema app and website for free.

IND-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI 2024 Likely XIs:

India Women (XI): Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra, and Renuka Thakur Singh.

West Indies Women (XI): Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Zaida James, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, and Karishma Ramharack.

