New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested four more accused in the Tamil Nadu radicalisation and recruitment case, an offshoot of the Coimbatore car bomb blast case, according to an official statement.

The NIA has arrested a total of eight people in this case so far.

As per the release, the accused persons identified as Ahmed Ali, Jawahar Sathik, Raja Abdullah aka MAC Raja, and Sheik Dawood the four accused had been radicalised by Jameel Basha, the founder of Madras Arabic College, who, along with his associates, was involved in recruiting gullible youth and subtly infused Salafi-Jihadi ideology to them in the guise of imparting Arabic language classes in Tamil Nadu.

NIA had earlier arrested and charged Jameel Basha and his associates Irshath, Syed Abdur Rahman and Mohammed Hussain, who were using the classrooms and social platform to carry out their anti-national radicalisation and recruitment activities.

NIA investigations have revealed that the accused had promoted Khilafat ideology and martyrdom through jihad, advocating violence and armed struggle to establish an Islamic state after removing the democratically elected government.

The radicalisation and recruitment activities had led to the Coimbatore car bomb blast in October 2022, in which the suicide bomber Jamesha Mubeen carried out a vehicle-borne IED attack in front of an ancient temple in Coimbatore.

NIA is continuing with its investigation in the TN ISIS Radicalisation and Recruitment Case, as part of its efforts to check radical terror activities against the nation. (ANI)

