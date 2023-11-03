New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two accused from Rajasthan in an unlawful activities case linked to the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), the agency said on Friday.

The arrested accused--identified as Vajid Ali and Mubarak Ali-- along with the previously charge-sheeted accused Mohammed Asif, Sadik Sarraf, and Mohammed Sohail, were involved in organising weapons training camps in Jaipur and Kota regions in Rajasthan.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Class 11 Student Dies by Suicide After School Teacher Shames Her for Chewing Gutka in Front of Her Father in Mahoba.

Both Vajid and Mubarik-- residents of Rajasthan's Kota-- along with other accused provided weapons training to young cadres of the organisation with the aim to achieve the long-term agenda of the PFI for establishing Islamic Rule in India by 2047 and to overthrow the democratically elected central government through violent acts.

Investigations revealed that Ashif, also known as Asif, Sadiq, and Sohail-- all being trained cadres and members of the PFI-- were involved in a criminal conspiracy.

Also Read | 'How Will One Celebrate Diwali When Prices of Food Items Are Skyrocketing': Priyanka Gandhi Slams Modi Government Over Hike in Price of Onions, Sugar and Pulses.

"The conspiracy and activities of Al the accused included recruitment of members and cadres to the PFI for the purpose of committing violent acts with the objective of instilling fear among the general public," said the NIA.

"These acts were also extended to inciting religious hatred, radicalisation of Muslim youth, organisation of training camps and fundraising for the commission of terrorist act", it added.

In pursuance of the conspiracy, the NIA said, Sadiq and Ashif were radicalizing Muslim youth to commit unlawful activities and terrorist acts in various parts of India, including Rajasthan.

The PFI collected funds from members of the Muslim community under the guise of Zakat, which is meant for charitable purposes, the anti-terror agency further said.

"These funds, instead of being utilised for welfare and charitable activities, were being used instead to support weapons trainers and training being organised by the PFI."

The Central Government banned the PFI in September 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)