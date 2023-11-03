Mahoba, November 3: In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh, a minor girl died by suicide after allegedly being scolded by her teacher in front of her father for chewing gutka. According to reports, the 17-year-old girl hanged herself to death at her home after the teacher called her father to school and complained that his daughter was addicted to gutka.

Times of India reported that the school authorities barred her from attending classes until she ceased the habit. The girl was identified as Anjali Sahu by her father. She studied in Badri Singh Kanya Inter College in Kabrai area of Mahbo near Jhansi and was an average student. Lucknow Shocker: Class 12 Student Dies by Suicide After Mother Scolds Her for Using Mobile.

According to the media outlet, the girl locked herself in her room, minutes after she returned home from school with her father. Finding the door locked from inside even after an hour, the family members broke open the door and stumbled upon the harrowing sight of their child with noose around her neck and hanging from a hook of a ceiling fan. She was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared her dead. The incident took place on Wednesday but was only discovered on Thursday, November 2. Lucknow Shocker: Class 8 Student Dies by Suicide After Boyfriend Blackmails Her With Intimate Video; Case Registered.

Amit Sahu, the minor's father told the media outlet that the teacher summoned him to school and informed him about Anjali's addiction to gutka. "The teacher had asked Anjali to check her bag in front of me. Several sachets of gutka was found from her school bag after the checking", added the father. The police will conduct an investigation into the matter and will question the teacher who scolded the girl and other students present during the incident. Kabrai SHO, Birendra Pratap revealed that the family of the girl so far has not mentioned the possible reason which led the girl to take such an extreme step.

