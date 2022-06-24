Srinagar, Jun 24 (PTI) Three days after registering a suo motu case to investigate a conspiracy by terror groups to target minorities and pilgrimages including the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, the NIA Friday carried out multiple searches in different districts of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

The searches were carried out at 14 locations in Srinagar, Baramulla, Pulwama, Anantnag and Budgam districts in the Kashmir valley and Kathua district in the Jammu region, a spokesperson for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

The spokesperson said incriminating materials including digital devices have been seized during the day-long raids.

"The case relates to terror conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-based commanders of proscribed terrorist organisations for furtherance of the terrorist activities by way of targeting minorities, security personnel and religious pilgrimages including holy Shri Amaranthji Yatra, Shri Vaishno Devi Yatra and other similar religious activities," the NIA said.

The spokesperson said the case was registered suo motu by the NIA on June 21 and further investigation continues.

The 43-day-long pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath is scheduled to start on June 30.

