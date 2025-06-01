New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against two more individuals in connection with a 2022 case involving the seizure of arms and ammunition linked to a conspiracy by the banned CPI (Maoist) to launch attacks on security forces in Jharkhand.

The agency has charged Ranthu Oraon and Niraj Singh Kherwar, both hailing from Jharkhand, the total number of accused charge sheeted in the case RC-02/2022/NIA/RNC has gone up to 25.

The two have been charged under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Arms Act, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UA(P)A].

The case stems from a February 2022 joint search operation by local police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in the forest area of Bulbul in Lohardaga, Jharkhand. Intelligence inputs had indicated that CPI (Maoist) cadres were gathering there to plan an attack in the Bauxite Mines Area, intending to avenge the arrest of their top commander, Prashant Bose.

The gathering was reportedly led by the terror organisation's Regional Commander Ravindra Ganjhu, along with active cadres Balram Oraon, Muneshwar Ganjhu and 45-60 other cadres.

As the security forces moved toward Bahabar Jungle, they came under heavy fire from Maoist cadres at Harkatta Toli and Bangla Pat. An encounter ensued, following which security personnel conducted a thorough search of the area and recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition.

Initially, Jharkhand Police had charge-sheeted nine individuals in the case.

Subsequently, between August 2023 and May 2025, NIA filed five supplementary charges against 23 persons. This included nine accused already charged by Jharkhand police and further charged under new sections by the NIA.

According to the NIA, its investigation revealed that the conspiracy was designed to carry out terrorist and violent acts, as well as an armed rebellion, to threaten the nation's integrity, security, and sovereignty, and to destabilise the government.

Credible evidence collected by NIA against the arrested accused, including Zonal Commander, Sub-Zonal Commander, Area Commander and armed cadres, had also revealed complicity of other CPI (Maoist) cadres and overground supporters.

Efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend the remaining co-conspirators as part of the NIA's broader strategy to dismantle the CPI (Maoist) network across the country. (ANI)

