New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations across Jammu in connection with a terrorist infiltration case, officials said.

The searches are underway at 12 locations, they said.

Also Read | India's Daughter Sunita Williams, Other NASA Astronauts Rewritten History of Human Endurance in Space: Rajnath Singh.

According to the officials, the case was registered last year based on information about the infiltration of active terrorists belonging to proscribed outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) into India through the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC).

These infiltrations were facilitated by overground workers (OGWs) and other terror associates based in villages in the Jammu region, who were engaged in providing logistical support, food, shelter and money to the terrorists, the official said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Boat Accident: Boat Carrying Devotees Overturns in Mata Tila Dam, All 7 Feared Dead, CM Mohan Yadav Announces Compensation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)