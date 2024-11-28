New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency on Thursday conducted searches at 22 locations in six states to probe a human trafficking syndicate luring youth to work in call centres engaged in cyber frauds, officials said.

They said the searches were being conducted in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi among other places.

The case, which was registered by police in Gopalganj in Bihar, relates to an organised syndicate luring and trafficking Indian youth to foreign countries on the pretext of jobs and forcing them to work in fake call centres engaged in cyber fraud.

