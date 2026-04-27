Mangaluru Cooker Blast 2022: NIA Court Sentences Accused Mohammed Shariq to 10 Years Rigorous Imprisonment

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Mangaluru, April 27: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday sentenced terror accused Mohammed Shariq to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in the Mangaluru cooker blast case after he pleaded guilty before the court. The FIR was filed against Shariq under several sections, including Section 121A, 122, and 326 of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

During sentencing, Shariq's advocates argued that he was the sole breadwinner of his family and had a daughter and requested that the quantum of punishment be reduced. The NIA court considered his request and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. Mangaluru Autorickshaw Blast Case: Accused Mohammad Shariq Recovers, Police Begin Interrogation.

The incident took place on November 19, 2022, near Kankanady in Mangaluru when a moving auto-rickshaw exploded, triggered by a bomb in a pressure cooker. Investigators said Shariq was allegedly on his way to plant a bomb at Kadri Manjunath Temple when the explosive went off midway, averting a major tragedy. Shariq himself was injured in the blast, as was auto driver Purushottam Poojary.

After undergoing treatment for nearly three months, Shariq was taken into NIA custody for questioning. The agency later completed its investigation and filed a chargesheet in the case. Meanwhile, NIA on Monday also took over a case related to the recovery of crude bombs in West Bengal and started its investigation considering a terror angle. MHA Hands over Bengal Crude Bomb Recovery Case to NIA over Terror Concerns.

The anti-terror agency registered a fresh First Information Report (RC-25/2026/NIA/DLI) on early Monday, a day after receiving an order from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

"In pursuance of the MHA order, the NIA has taken over and registered a case related to the recovery of crude bombs in West Bengal. The case pertains to the recovery of 79 crude bombs and other incriminating materials by Kolkata police, which were being stored at a spot on April 25, thereby endangering human life and property. The NIA registered the case on April 26," NIA said on Monday.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)