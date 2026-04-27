New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI) In a significant development, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has handed over a case related to the recovery of crude bombs in West Bengal to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), citing serious national security concerns and the need to probe a larger conspiracy.

The move comes a day after a case was registered on April 25 by Kolkata Police at Uttar Kashipur Police Station under Bhangar division in West Bengal. The FIR was lodged under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, following credible inputs about the storage of crude bombs and materials used for their preparation.

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Acting on the information, state police recovered 79 round-shaped objects suspected to be crude bombs, tied with jute ropes, along with other incriminating materials. These explosives were allegedly stored by unidentified individuals inside an abandoned house near a burial ground in Majherhat (Poilepara) village under Uttar Kashipur police station in South 24 Parganas district.

The MHA assessed that the case involves a "scheduled offence" under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008.

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Officials noted that the illegal storage and handling of explosives posed a serious threat to public safety and property, with the potential intent to spread fear and terror among citizens.

Considering the gravity of the offence, its possible national security implications, and the necessity to uncover a wider conspiracy, the MHA has directed the NIA to take over the probe.

The directive has been issued under Section 6(5) read with Section 8 of the NIA Act, 2008, authorising the NIA to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the matter. (ANI)

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