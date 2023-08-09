New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed two separate supplementary chargesheets against several key members of Lawrence Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs, the agency said on Wednesday.

"NIA has filed two separate Supplementary Chargesheets against several key members of Lawrence Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs, even as a Special Court declared seven absconders as Proclaimed Offenders (POs) in the multi-state terrorist-gangster-drug smuggler network," the agency said in a statement.

It further said, "Notorious ‘listed terrorist’ Arshdeep Dala of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), who was chargesheeted by NIA on 22nd July, is one of the seven NIA absconders declared Proclaimed Offender today."

Earlier in July this year, in a major catch in the terror-gangster-smuggler nexus case, the NIA arrested notorious jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's key aide Vikramjeet Singh alias Vikram Brar, after his deportation from United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India.

Brar, involved in the sensational killing of famous Punjabi Singer Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala, was arrested on Tuesday immediately after his deportation from UAE.

A team from NIA had gone to UAE to facilitate this deportation and bring him back to India.

Brar, who was taken into custody by the NIA, was involved in cases of smuggling of weapons and extortion in India with the help of dreaded gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and others besides targeted killings of innocent people and businessmen. (ANI)

