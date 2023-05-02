New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) In a major crackdown on supporters and associates of the CPI(Maoist), the NIA on Tuesday conducted searches at 14 locations across Bihar and Jharkhand in a case of conspiracy to revive and expand the terrorist organisation and propagate its ideology, an official said.

The searches were conducted at eight locations in Jharkhand, covering the Ranchi office of the Visthapan Virodhi Jan Vikas Andolan (VVJVA) and the houses of associates and supporters of the CPI(Maoist) in Bokaro, Dhanbad, Ramgarh and Giridih districts, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

In Bihar, the spokesperson said, the searches were conducted at six locations in Khagaria, Gaya and Aurangabad districts.

"All the suspects whose houses were searched have links with politburo/central committee members of CPI(Maoist)," the NIA said.

The official said incriminating documents relating to the activities of the banned outfit, several mobile phones, DVDs, papers related to the Majdoor Sangathan Samiti and VVJVA and bank account details were seized during the searches.

The NIA said the case was registered on April 25 last year under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code against the Central Committee members of the CPI(Maoist) for hatching a conspiracy to spread the organisation's ideology in these two states as well as other Indian states, including Chhattisgarh.

"These members had also been liaising with their incarcerated CPI(Maoist) cadres and overground workers to further their objectives. Those named in the FIR were Misir Besra, Vivek, Anal Da, Pramod Mishra, Nambala Keshava Rao, Muppal Laxamna Rao, Mallojula Venugopal, Katakam Sudershan, Gajrala Ravi, Modem Balakrishnan, Sabyasachi Goswamy and Prashant Bose,” the spokesperson said.

He said further investigation to unravel the full conspiracy was underway.

