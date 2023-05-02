Indore, May 2: Four persons, among them three children, were crushed to death when a crane lost control and ran over two motorcycles in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday evening, police said. The accident occurred when a crane crushed two motorcycles while coming down from a bridge, Rajendra Soni, in-charge of Banganga police station, told reporters.

The police took out bodies crushed under the crane and sent them to a hospital for post-mortem, he said, adding that a woman injured in the accident has been admitted to a hospital. Disturbing Video: Crane Driver Mows Down College Student in Bengaluru's Whitefield, CCTV Footage Goes Viral.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Ritesh Kishore (16), Sharad Kishore (6), Raj Changiram (13) and Sunil Parmar (56), while Sharda Kishore (40) is injured. Visakhapatnam: Crane Crashes at Hindustan Shipyard Limited, 11 Dead.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred when a car tried to overtake the crane, as a result of which the driver lost control and ran over two motorcycles in the front.

Laxminarayan Paneri, a resident of Banganga area, who reached the spot after the accident, claimed that the crane's brakes had failed causing the accident and a woman's legs were severed in the incident.

Citizens of Banganga area have demanded that the police and administration must restrict the entry of heavy vehicles in this densely populated area, he said.

