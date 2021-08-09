Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 9 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out searches at five locations in Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir in Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) terror funding case.

The NIA carried out these raids along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The searches were underway since Monday morning at the premises of office bearers and members of the proscribed association of JeI.

During the searches, various incriminating documents and electronic devices were seized from the premises of the suspects.

These raids are in continuation to the searches in the Jel case in which the agency on Sunday raided at 56 locations in 14 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA on Sunday conducted raids in Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, and Rajouri districts.

The anti-terror agency informed that the case was registered by NIA on February 5 this year in pursuance to order from the Ministry of Home Affairs relating to separatist and secessionist activities of JeI, an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, even after its proscription on February 28, 2019.

The members of the organization have been collecting funds domestically and internationally in the form of donations particularly like Zakat, Mowda, and Bait-ul-Mal purportedly to further charity and other welfare activities, but these funds are instead being used for violent and secessionist activities.

The funds raised by JeI are also being channelized to proscribed terrorist organizations such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and others through well-organized networks of JeI cadres, told the anti-terror agency.

JeI has also been motivating the impressionable youth of Kashmir and recruiting new members (Rukuns) in Jammu and Kashmir to participate in disruptive secessionist activities.

In Sunday raids, the NIA also targeted the premises of office bearers of the proscribed association JeI, its members, and also offices of trusts purportedly run by the banned terror group.

During the searches, the NIA claimed to have recovered various incriminating documents and electronic devices from the premises of the suspects. (ANI)

