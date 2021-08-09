Nokia, the Finnish smartphone maker has officially launched its C20 Plus affordable handset in the Indian market. The device is now available for sale via the Nokia India website, Reliance Digital, Jio Point outlets and leading mobile retailers. Sale offers include 10 percent and benefits worth Rs 4,000 for Reliance Jio customers. Nokia C20 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in China; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Nokia C20 Plus (Photo Credits: Nokia)

The affordable smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The device comes powered by SC9863a SoC paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. For optics, Nokia C20 Plus features a dual rear camera setup consisting of an 8MP main shooter and a 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie snapper.

Nokia C20 Plus (Photo Credits: Nokia)

The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,950mAh battery with 10W charging support. The company claims that the phone can offer up to two days of usage on a single charge. The device gets connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack and 4G LTE. Coming to the pricing, Nokia C20 Plus is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 2GB + 32GB model whereas the 3GB + 32GB variant costs Rs 9,999.

