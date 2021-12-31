New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested one operative of Lashkar-e-Taiba's frontal affiliate The Resistance Front (TRF) in case of radicalizing, motivating and recruiting youth of Jammu and Kashmir, the agency said on Friday.

NIA on Thursday conducted searches in Srinagar.

The TRF operative has been identified as Arsalan Feroz alias Arsalan Soub, a resident of Zaldagar, M. R. Gunj, Srinagar. Search conducted by the NIA led to the recovery of several incriminating documents and digital devices.

The case relates to the conspiracy hatched for radicalizing, motivating and recruiting youth of Jammu and Kashmir to effect violent activities in Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of India by Sajjad Gul, Salim Rehmani alias Abu Saad and Saifullah Sajid Jutt. All commanders of LeT and TRF," the NIA said.

"In furtherance of the criminal conspiracy they are recruiting individuals (OGWs) to carry out reconnaissance of pre-determined targets, co-ordinating and transporting weapons to support LeT and its frontal affiliate TRF," said the NIA.

Till now, four accused have been arrested in the instant case, the agency added.

The NIA had also conducted searches at a few locations in Srinagar last month in connection with another case involving TRF and the case related to conspiracy both physically and in cyberspace for undertaking violent terrorist acts in Jammu and Kashmir and other major cities including New Delhi, by cadres of proscribed terrorist organizations LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and similar other outfits and their affiliates such as TRF, People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF).

These terrorists and cadres have affected several terrorist acts including killings of numerous innocent civilians and security personnel, unleashing a reign of terror in the valley of Kashmir, thereby challenging the writ of the state.

NIA had registered that case on October 10 this year and initiated the investigation. NIA has arrested 27 persons in that case till now.

Preliminary investigation, in that case, has revealed that arrested accused persons are terror associates and overground workers of various proscribed terrorist organizations and have been providing logistical and material. (ANI)

