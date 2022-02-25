Patna, Feb 25 (PTI) A special NIA court here on Friday jailed three traffickers of Fake Indian Currency Notes for eight years for smuggling FICN.

They were convicted on Tuesday.

Also Read | NSE Fraud Case: Anand Subramanian Sent to CBI Custody Till March 6.

Selim Sk and Shahnawaz Shaikh of West Bengal's Malda district and Mannalal Chaudhary of Bihar's West Champaran district were convicted under sections of the IPC and awarded eight years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 5,000 each.

The case relates to the seizure of FICN by the Bettiah Police in February, 2019 having a face value of Rs 4 lakh from the possession of one Julkar Shaikh of Malda in Bettiah.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: From Ayodhya to Amethi, Here Are The Five Key Contests in The Fifth Phase of UP Polls.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed four charge-sheets in the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)