Kolkata, May 21 (PTI) An NIA special court here on Saturday sent three persons in West Bengal to five years in jail for smuggling fake Indian currency notes (FICN).

Besides imposing the rigorous imprisonment sentence on Jakir Sk, Bapi Ghosh and Mohammad Jamiul, all residents of Malda, the court also fined each of them Rs 10,000, an NIA spokesperson said.

The case relates to the recovery of FICNs with a face value of Rs 7,00,000 in Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 denominations from Jakir and Ghosh by the West Bengal Police in Murshidabad, the official said.

The case, initially registered in April 2019, was re-registered by the NIA in May the same year.

After investigation, a charge sheet was filed in July 2019 against two accused persons. A supplementary charge sheet was filed against another in December.

