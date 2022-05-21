Jammu, May 21: Bodies of all the 10 trapped workers were recovered from the debris of an under construction tunnel that collapsed near Khooni Nallah area of Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Thursday, the police said on Saturday.

"A case of negligence has been registered following the collapse of an under construction tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban on May 19," a police officer said. COVID-19 in India: Delhi Reports 479 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death in Last 24 Hours.

The deceased have been identified as Jadav Roy, Gautam Roy, Sudhir Roy, Dipak Roy and Parimal Roy all from West Bengal, and Shiva Chouhan from Assam, Nepalese national Navaraj Chaudhary and Kushi Ram Chaudhary, and Mohammad Muzaffar and Mohammad Ishirat, both residents of Marog, district Ramban.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2022 08:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).