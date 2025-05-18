Bhubaneswar, May 18 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will open an office in Bhubaneswar, which will function for the whole of Odisha, an official notification said.

A Superintendent of Police (SP) rank officer will remain in-charge of the NIA police station, which will operate from the regional telecom training centre of BSNL here, it said.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor Exposes Vulnerability and Inefficacy of Chinese Air Defence Units During Indian Armed Forces' Precision Strikes in Pakistan.

The police station will conduct investigation of scheduled offences under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, the notification added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)