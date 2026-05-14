India News | NIFTEM to Open New Opportunities for Bihar Youth: Chirag Paswan

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Thursday said that the youth of Bihar will receive high-quality education and training with the establishment of the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) in Hajipur.

Taking it to X, Paswan expressed gratitude to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary for the approval of the free transfer of 100 acres of land for NIFTEM. He added that the institute will widen the possibilities in the field of food processing industry, entrepreneurship, skill development, research, and job creation across the State

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"It is a matter of immense joy that the Government of Bihar has given in-principle approval for the free transfer of 100 acres of land for the establishment of the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) in my parliamentary constituency, Hajipur. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister of Bihar @samrat4bjp ji for this decision. This institute will open new avenues of possibilities in the field of food processing industry, entrepreneurship, skill development, research, and job creation, not only in Hajipur but across the entire Bihar," he said.

Further, he stressed that the institution will enable the youth of Bihar to receive top-notch education and training and farmers will get modern technical help and financial stability.

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"With the establishment of NIFTEM, local youth will receive quality education and training, farmers will get better prices for their produce along with modern technical assistance, and Bihar will establish a strong identity among the leading states of the country in the field of food processing and agri-based industries," he said.

Paswan noted that the establishment of the NIFTEM is a crucial step to lead the country towards self-reliance and development.

"This step will prove to be extremely important in the direction of realising the resolve of Developed India and Self-Reliant India under the leadership of the esteemed Prime Minister @narendramodi ji," he added in the post. (ANI)

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