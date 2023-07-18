Faridabad, Jul 18 (PTI) A Nigerian national was arrested in an alleged drug peddling case here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as June Beril, who lived as a tenant in Delhi's Tughlakabad area, was arrested on Saturday from near the Lions club in Faridabad. Over 1 kg of marijuana was recovered from her possession, they said.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that she had come to India on April 9 last year on a tourist visa,” a police spokesperson said.

Even after her visa expired, she didn't leave the country and lived with her acquaintances here and kept changing her location, he said.

“She had bought marijuana from a person named Farade for Rs 12,000 and started selling,” the spokesperson said.

The Nigerian Embassy has been informed regarding this and she was sent into judicial custody after being produced in a city court today, he said.

An FIR was registered at Kotwali police station under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police said.

