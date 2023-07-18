Thiruvananthapuram, July 18:

An artificial intelligence-based fraud resulted in the loss of 40,000 rupees by a guy in Kozhikode, Kerala. The man's acquaintance was allegedly involved in the deep fake fraud, according to the authorities. Radhakrishnan got a WhatsApp video call from an unidentified number, according to the Kerala police. He answered the phone, and it was one of his former Andhra Pradesh coworkers on the other end.