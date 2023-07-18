Thiruvananthapuram, July 18: An artificial intelligence-based fraud resulted in the loss of 40,000 rupees by a guy in Kozhikode, Kerala. The man's acquaintance was allegedly involved in the deep fake fraud, according to the authorities. Radhakrishnan got a WhatsApp video call from an unidentified number, according to the Kerala police. He answered the phone, and it was one of his former Andhra Pradesh coworkers on the other end.
For assistance with a family member who was hospitalised, the individual on the opposite end of the call requested Rs 40,000 from Radhakrishnan using Google Pay. While the victim transferred the amount to the accused, he became suspicious when a second request for Rs 30,000 was made, and he reported it to the Cyber Police. Delhi Cyber Fraud: Two Held for Duping People Through Fake Instagram Accounts On Promise of High Returns in Bitcions.
As AI becomes more potent, con artists are employing it to imitate people, making it difficult to tell the difference between the genuine and the fake. In order to create realistic deepfake videos that accurately mimic a person's look and voice, AI technology is utilised to analyse and process data, such as face photos and voice recordings.
Another disturbing incidence involving a fraudster impersonating a victim's buddy over a video conversation and obtaining 4.3 million yuan ($622,000) was reported from China in May this year. The scammer employed face-swapping technology driven by AI to pull off the heist. Cyber Fraud in Mumbai: Man Tries to Book Doctor’s Appointment Online, Duped of Rs 33000 in Bandra.
Such frauds have been warned about by experts, who also provided some safety advice. People are urged to examine the video quality because the majority of deepfakes have subpar resolutions. The deepfake clips clearly indicate that they are fake if they are properly watched since they either suddenly end or loop back to the beginning after a predetermined period of time. Before doing any financial transactions, it's a good idea to get in touch with a person separately to confirm that they are truly participating in the video conversation.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2023 05:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).