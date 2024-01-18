New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Delhi Police have cracked a murder case, arresting two individuals for the strangulation of a man.

The case initially appeared to be a suicide, but the keen eye of police and meticulous forensic analysis revealed the true nature of the crime.

On January 11, 2024, a PCR call alerted police to a potential suicide at a rented house in Laxmi Park, Nihal Vihar. Upon arrival, officers found the deceased lying on the bed in a first-floor room.

While the initial report suggested suicide, suspicion arose due to inconsistencies in the scene. A thorough examination of the body and consultation with the doctor revealed ligature marks on the neck, indicating strangulation.

"Initially, the matter seemed to be suicide as per the version of the caller, but the police staff have a suspicion that this matter may not be a suicide case. So, a thorough inspection of the body of the deceased was conducted a postmortem of the body was conducted and the matter was discussed with the doctor. Thereafter, the doctor opined that there are some ligature marks present on the neck of the deceased and this is a strangulation case." said the police.

With this crucial detail, a case under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

The investigation took a crucial turn when police noticed the absence of the deceased's roommates and their switched-off phones. Technical surveillance tracked their location to Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh.

A swift raid in Hardoi led to the apprehension of two individuals: Abhay Kant Mishra and a Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) (name withheld due to legal reasons).

During interrogation, Abhay confessed to the crime, revealing a heated argument over drinking water that escalated into a fatal confrontation. He admitted to strangling the deceased, Rachit, with the help of a rope.

"During interrogation, accused Abhay Kant Mishra stated that few hours before, a quarrel started among them on the matter of drinking water. Deceased Rachit refused to take them drinking water on this they both strangulated him with rope," said police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

