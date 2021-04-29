New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Nine persons in need of plasma for therapy were donated plasma through the Jeevan Rakshak initiative of the Delhi Police on Wednesday.

"The initiative was launched on April 24 to facilitate plasma donation by acting as an interface between the plasma seekers and donors for COVID treatment," said a press release by the Delhi Police.

While 87 donors have registered their willingness to donate plasma, the demand for plasma far exceeds that-- almost six times, 572. Of the willing donors, only (nine) were found eligible to donate as per government medical guidelines.

In the first donation to happen on April 27, a 55-year-old resident of Saket with blood group O+ who is admitted in Max Hospital, Saket and was in urgent need of Plasma was given plasma by a Samaritan from Andrews Ganj. A woman Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police also received plasma from a police donor through Jeevan Rakshak.

Today, seven more donated, taking the number of donations to nine. Among them, seven donors were from police while two were public donors. On the recipients, four were public persons while five police persons received plasma.

After matching and going through the clinical process of eligibility, the plasma donations took place in various hospitals such as ILBS Vasant Kunj, Action Balaji, Moolchand Hospital, Saroj Hospital and Max hospital, Saket.

The difficulty in arranging adequate plasma to meet the demand is because of the fewer number of willing donors. Also, many of the plasma donors are found to be ineligible for donation as per government medical criteria. One, many were COVID positive prior to December 2020 and thus cannot donate plasma. Secondly, some have donated plasma recently in April. Some have been vaccinated in April and not completed more than 28 days period to be eligible.

In view of the above, Delhi Police appealed to the public to come forward in greater numbers to register for Jeevan Rakshak to donate plasma and save lives in these unprecedented times. (ANI)

